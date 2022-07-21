HoMA has an exciting event coming up next month celebrating not only the visual arts, but culinary arts as well ! What can you tell us about Palette ?



The Honolulu Museum of Art has their summer fundraiser coming up, Brandy Antonelis, Programs Manager at the Honolulu Museum of Art, joined us with all of the details! Palette is happening on August 27th, and will be a colorful blend of food, beverages, and art. Celebrating Hawaiʻi’s vibrant diversity of cultures and culinary traditions, dishes and drinks will connect and reflect the global range of artwork within HoMA’s incredible permanent collection.



The event will feature food and drinks from local restaurants around the museum. We’re really excited to welcome some of Honolulu’s best eateries, including O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Yatai Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, Hawaiian Host, the HoMA Café, and more. Beverage offerings include beer from Waikiki Brewing Co., cocktails from Free Spirits Hawaii, coffee drinks from Honolulu Coffee Company, and a special sake tasting paired with live painting by local artist Lauren Hana Chai.



Music and entertainment will include performances by The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, live art making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists, and more. The event is 21 and over and open to everyone.





Tickets are now available on the HoMA website at honolulumuseum.org.