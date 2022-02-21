Sugar Sugar Hawaii Supports Local Businesses

Honolulu (KHON2) – Sugar Sugar Hawaii is supporting other local businesses by providing a space for Hawaii-based entrepreneurs to sell their products.

As many local boutiques and other small businesses have closed within the past couple of years, Sugar Sugar Hawaii is expanding their location to Windward Oahu to assist with local entrepreneurs.

“Fueled by a loving community and a desire to build each other up, we soon started featuring other small artists, micro-businesses, and social development programs. We have a store at the Ala Moana Center, and when we heard of an opportunity to expand to Kailua Town, we knew it would be a great fit,” says James Gieschen, Business Owner, Sugar Sugar Hawaii.

As one of the most-visited towns in Hawaii, Kailua Town offers a variety of shops, eateries and art culture to those looking to reside or visit the east side of Oahu.

Gieschen says, “Along with our customers at our other locations we agreed that Sugar Sugar Hawaii would be a great fit for Kailua. People in Kailua Town love the arts, they want to support local, micro-brands and small artists, which is why we knew this would be a great place for us.”

To check out Sugar Sugar Hawaii in Kailua Town, customers are encouraged to visit their new location.

Sugar Sugar Hawaii – Kailua Town:

131 Hekili Street, Suite #111

Kailua, HI 96734