If you’re searching for a delicious sub, we have some good news for you! Subway is introducing a new Subway Series menu. It’s an all-new menu of the 12 best sandwiches in Subway history, and with an all-new way to order them! Ted Davenport, from our local Subway Restaurants, joined us to give us a taste of all the exciting changes happening at Subway Hawaii.

For more information, visit subway.com