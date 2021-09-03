Subaru Hawaii Announces Winner of Their New Car Giveaway Campaign

Honolulu (KHON2) – Subaru Hawaii brings the rewards to vaccinated local residents with a new giveaway campaign.

Local car dealership, Subaru Hawaii and local broadcast station, KHON2 have teamed up to grant one lucky winner with a new Subaru cross trek as an incentive to get vaccinated.

“I am so honored to be the winner of this year’s 2021 Subaru giveaway. I’ve had the same car for the past 15 years, and receiving this Subaru crosstrek couldn’t have come at a perfect time,” says Logan Okita, Winner of the 2021 Subaru New Car Giveaway.

As of August 2021, Subaru Hawaii and KHON2 worked together to encourage local residents to get vaccinated. According to Okita, the new Subaru Car Giveaway was a great campaign to motivate people to get the covid-19 vaccine.

Okita says, “I hope this encourages people to get the vaccine and obey the state’s mandates. Subaru and KHON2 did a great job with motivating people with this incentive.”

