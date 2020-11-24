Web Script: Black Friday Deals on The Barrier Method’s Face Masks & Neckies

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Hawaii mask company The Barrier Method was ahead of its time, with fashionable and functional face cover-ups for travel before COVID-19 made masks a health essential and now, it has expanded with new designs and products that are perfect for the holiday season.

Living808 caught up with creator Danielle Travis to see what’s new and hear the story that started the booming business. “I founded The Barrier Method in 2016 actually,” explains Travis. “I used to get sick while traveling to California to play in women’s polo tournaments. This is what we used the masks for primarily since airplanes used to be very dirty. Now they clean them pretty thoroughly and people have to wear masks on the plane which is amazing, and how I believe it should be all the time.”

The Barrier Method use high performance eco friendly anti-bacterial polyester that is very soft against your face. Travis shares the benefits, saying, “Very easy to wash and dries very quickly. It also is wicking, anti-wrinkle, and offers UPF 50 sun protection. The amazing thing about this fabric is that it works to inhibit the growth of odor causing bacteria so it will always stay smelling fresh against your face. We also have a US design patent for our two part mask system. We made all of our masks in here in Honolulu and in Los Angeles California. That was really important to me to keep them made in the US and support local. It’s nice to be close to production so we can do the best quality control possible.”

She adds that they work, saying, “Our customers find that you can breathe easier in these but also they provide the protection you need. They have held up to a candle test. You can not blow out candles through the mask so we know we are doing well when those droplets can’t pass through.”

The original design is a “Winged” Mask which is a Scarf that adds style, a “Neckie” which is a Gator design for both men and women, and the newest and very popular design, “Just the Mask” It comes with ear straps or a headband + tie option which is great because you can wear it around your neck when not in use. Very easy on and off, with adjustable dear straps. They all are two layers and have a pocket for a filter, which is also offered.

You can also order custom logos printed on the masks ranging sports teams to hotel employees, law firms, and corporate gifts.

To get your mask, visit http://www.thebarriermethod.com.

