The Prickly Pineapple Boutique Merges Western and Hawaiian Culture in New Clothing Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Prickly Pineapple Boutique is bringing the western style to Hawaii with a new clothing boutique.

Located on the island of Kaua’i, The Prickly Pineapple celebrates western fashion with elements of Hawaiian culture.

“The Prickly Pineapple boutique is Hawaii’s first western fashion boutique in Hawaii. We also hosted Hawaii’s first western fashion shows with big Western brand sponsors like Kimes ranch jeans, Hooey, Rock Paper Scissors denim. We have hosted 3 fashion shows in Hawaii. This year is the first year we didn’t because of covid. We carry a lot of western graphic tees, fringe and cow print,” says Joelle Alohalani Tafoya, Owner.

From traveling around the country, Tafoya feels Rodeo’s are what inspired her to bring her boutique to Hawaii.

Tafoya says, “My Inspiration was after being invited to walk in my first western fashion show at the all American rodeo in Texas and fashion show at the national Finals rodeo in Las Vegas. I know so many girls that fly to Vegas for the rodeo here in Hawaii and being that Hawaii is very western I figured it would be the perfect fit. Girls like myself spend hours putting outfits together for the biggest rodeo of the year and you can’t get any of that here In Hawaii so I got excited to be an outlet for that and fill that gap here.”

As Spring slowly ends, and summer emerges, Tafoya feels the western style is what’s trending this season, all of which is available at the Prickly Pineapple.

“Some popular items this spring are bright serape. Serape Print is very popular in the western industry, Trending now Is also cow print, black and white, brown and white, it’s everywhere. Graphic tee shirt dresses are also very popular right now paired with a cute belt and booties,” says Tafoya.

The Prickly Pineapple is available at Wranglers Steak House on Kauai.

WEBSITE:

https://thepricklypineapplehawaii.com/

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram @thepricklypineapplehi