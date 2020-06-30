The COVID Mask: Celebrity Stylist Shows You How to Wear It

In the world of COVID19, we are all supposed to be wearing a mask out in public. Some are homemade and others store bought. So if you’re stuck with a mask, why not look good while wearing it?

Living808’s go-to style guru Crystal Pancipanci has tips on how to look your best during the New Normal.

ABOUT CRYSTAL PANCIPANCI

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As celebrity stylist, makeup artist and television personality Crystal has been recognized as a featured Fashion and Beauty Expert on the Today Show and on Hawaii’s style scene. Crystal is currently a contributing stylist in Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

Crystal has worked closely with some of the industry’s best and has helped many women reach title of Mrs. Hawaii. She has worked with celebrities such as Hawaii Five-O stars, Grace Park & Daniel Dae Kim. And clients include, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kelly Ripa, legendary photographer David LaChapelle, Dr. Oz, the cast and stars of LOST, Carrie Ann Inaba, Rebecca Minkoff, Miss America, Angela Baraquio and U.S. Congress woman Tulsi Gabbard.

Website: https://www.pancistyle.com/