Take Masterclass with Janet Jackson’s Makeup Artist Preston Meneses

Honolulu (KHON2) – Janet Jackson’s personal makeup artist Preston Meneses has come a long way from Waipahu to teaching a 3-hour masterclass online on September 27th.

Preston will demonstrate his sculpting, highlighting, makeup placement, and couture glam along with the products he uses.

Preston talked with Living808 about the class and living his dream to work with Janet Jackson after a childhood when he was bullied for “being too feminine.”

Meneses recalls experimenting with looks when he was a young boy, with his coloring book creations, typically turning G.I. Joe into a vibrant Drag Queen.

As a teen, he started doing his friends’ makeup for the prom, and ended up working with makeup brand MAC Cosmetics.

While he missed out on opportunity to dance with Janet Jackson, that opened up the door for Preston to later become Janet Jackson’s personal make up artist.

A chance meeting with Janet Jackson’s choreographer, Gil Duldulao, a fellow Hawaiian led to an opportunity to be a makeup artist for Janet’s dancers at the Billboard Music Awards. This led to a call later that would change his life, an opportunity to travel and train under her then makeup artist, Fran Cooper to take over and become Janet’s exclusive makeup artist.

Preston is one of the most sought-after celebrity makeup artists working today. His artistry has emerged throughout his 15-year collaboration with the legendary music superstar Janet Jackson, as well as working with celebrities Rihanna, Kelis, Erica Jayne, Brooklyn Decker, Halle Berry, Carmen Electra, Kim Kardashian, and Courtney Love.

The masterclass is $200.

Website: prestonmakeup.com