Style Expert, Crystal Pancipanci Talks Eyebrow Maintenance Do’s and Don’ts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Stylist and lifestyle expert, Crystal Pancipanci explains how to properly groom and maintain your eyebrows in another edition of “Dear, Panci.”

There are many ways to style and maintain the shape of eyebrows, celebrity stylists, Crystal Pancipanci recommends three types of grooming methods that she feels are best suited.

“There are threading, waxing and microblading. Threading is a type of eyebrow maintenance where you get an actual thread and tweeze out individual hairs by running it through your eyebrows. Waxing is a little harsher, but it’s a method that takes out a bunch of hairs at once. Microblading is a process where professionals temporarily tattoo individual strokes of hair to give you a fuller eyebrow look,” says, Crystal Pancipanci, style expert.

Although many professionals and stylists believe in different techniques when it comes to growing out eyebrows, Pancipanci believes one particular growth serum works best.

Pancipanci says, “I’ve been using this brow defining and brow boost serum by Rodan and Fields. Overtime, this serum will give you fuller and darker brows, which is how I’ve been growing out my eyebrows.

Pancipanci believes that eyebrows are what shapes your face, and that you should seek professionals when choosing the best eyebrow techniques for you.