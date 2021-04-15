Savvy Shopper: Jeans Warehouse

Honolulu (KHON2) – For our latest edition of Savvy Shopper at Pearlridge Center, Jeans Warehouse showed off the latest fashion trends.

Living808 got a look at some popular styles for under $30 including two piece sets, dresses and neutral color tones.

Jeans Warehouse carries Junior sizes, Plus size, Scrubs, Kids, Accessories, Shoes and Toys.

Jeans Warehouse has 22 stores in the state of Hawaii and always has different promotions going on in store.

