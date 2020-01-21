Road to the Grammys: Red Carpet Glam Hair Secrets with Crystal Pancipanci

Honolulu (KHON2)- It’s Living808 Road to the Grammys week and we’re getting star style secrets from Living808 Stylist who glams up Grammy nominee Kimie Miner- Crystal Pancipanci!

For our latest episode of Dear Panci, Crystal enlisted the help of Celebrity Hair Stylist and her best friend Jake Acedo to share their “real” behind the scenes celebrity red carpet secrets.

Learn tricks of the trade from weaves, hair extensions and more!

Crystal is a regular contributor on Living808 who’s ready to help with any fashion, beauty or lifestyle advice.

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

