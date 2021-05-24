Panci Style Releases Chic Convertible Statement Chains for Face Masks

Honolulu (KHON2) – Celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanci has released a limited collection of chic convertible chains that allow you to make a fashion statement with your face mask.

Elevate any outfit and make a stylish fashion statement even when wearing a mask.

– Limited Collection

– Lightweight, strong and durable acrylic chains

– Easy to wear, statement chains

– Convertible. Wear as Acrylic Chain Necklace, bag accessory, sunglass holder and/or mask holder

– Keep it together and tangle free. Rather than tossing your mask into your purse, tote bag, backpack, in your car console or placing it on a table, stay picture ready and it close at hand with convenient face mask chain.

– PANCI Clasp: Attach the clasps to each mask ear loop and wear it around your neck like a necklace. Its lightweight acrylic design doesn’t take away from your mask. Easily attaches to any bag, bag handle to instantly add a touch of modern style.

Email: hello@pancistyle.com

IG: @panci | @pancistyle

SHOP: https://www.pancistyle.com/shop

SPECIAL THANK YOUS:

Video Shot by : Alex Tomita, Tree House Productions @treehouse_production

Still Photographer: Reid Shimabukuro @islandbag

Website & Logo Design: @TCPMktg.com @ViaCarrie

Model: Aliie Chu, Miss Hawaii 2021

Location: Kaimana Beach Hotel @KaimanaBeach

The chains are the first Panci Style product drop which will be available on Crystal’s lifestyle blog. PANCI Style is where you’ll find fun highlights of Crystal’s career as a stylist and makeover artist. Cool travel highlights, favorite beauty products, fashion tips & tricks for the modern-day woman on the go, sneak peeks of exciting brand collaborations, and her new Shop PANCI product launches! Where you can SHOP some of her favorite must-have products, stylish accessories, and limited PANCI STYLE product drops.

If you have a fashion or beauty question for Crystal, send it to dearpanci@khon2.com