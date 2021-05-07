Mother’s Day Makeovers with Crystal Pancipanci

Honolulu (KHON2) – Celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanci pulled off a surprise Mother’s Day makeover of her own mom and her best friend’s mom.

They two had a mini shopping spree at Macy’s Ala Moana Center where Crystal showcased trends including vibrant colors, monochromatic tops and bottoms, statement bags, and pampering spa sets.

Then, they were treated to new hairstyles with Crystal’s Glam Fam, Jake Acedo at Foundry Salon in Kailua.

Watch the two part makeover segment to see their big reveals.

Crystal is a regular contributor on Living808 who’s ready to help with any fashion, beauty or lifestyle advice.

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

Website: www.pancistyle.com

Lifestyle Blog: www.pancistyle.com

Email: crystal@pancistyle.com

IG: @PANCI / @PANCISTYLE

Hashtags: #PANCIStyle #StyledbyPANCI #DearPanci