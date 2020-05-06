Mohala Eyewear Crowned Best Locally Designed Sunglasses

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mohala Eyewear is Honolulu Magazine readers’ pick for Best Locally Designed Sunglasses and Living808 found out why.

Tannya Joaquin tried on the stylish shades and learned more about he company.

While most eyewear in the U.S. is designed to fit one kind of face.  Mohala Eyewear is the first eyewear line designed to fit all women with four bridge styles- extra low, low, medium and tall.

Here’s what Honolulu Magazine had to say about Mohala Eyewear in its Best of Edition for 2019: “When the women on our team had the opportunity to try on Mohala Eyewear’s current Asian-fit sunglasses with high nose bridges, we loved what we saw: sunnies that didn’t slip, dip or lift when we smiled. We also crushed on the new selection of fresh-yet-forever frames that appealed to our very different styles. Mohala now carries 19 styles in mirrored, polarized and gradient lens options. Another spec-tacular reason we voted it the best? A portion of the proceeds go to Room to Read, a national nonprofit dedicated to educating girls in Asia and Africa.”

Each purchase of a pair of Mohala sunglasses sends a deserving girl to school for one week through the Room to Read Girls’ Education Program.

In the Hawaiian language, mohala means to bloom, to blossom, to shine and to be free.

Founder Ashley Marika believes that “an educated girl in the developing world will stay healthier, live longer, empower herself against violence, help her family and community, lift her country, and perhaps build a business of her own.”

Website: mohalaeyewear.com

Trending Stories