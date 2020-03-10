Moana Lani Spa Specials Celebrate Moana Surfriders’ 119th Birthday

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Moana Lani Spa at the Moana Surfrider is celebrating a big birthday with specials for guests.

The Moana Surfrider is celebrating 119 years on March 11th and the “First Lady of Waikiki” is celebrating all month long with spa specials at the Moana Lani Spa.

Happy Hour at the Moana Lani Spa is Monday – Friday from 3 – 6 p.m. with special pricing for some of services such as an express manicure and hair-styling. Guests are treated to a glass of champagne and spa snacks.

The spa also features Wind Down Wednesdays, with special pricing on select services all day Wednesdays. A popular service is the 50 minute Heavenly Signature Massage.

MOANA LANI SPA – SPECIAL OFFERINGS

Happy Hour Menu:

Offered Monday – Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Includes a glass of Champagne and Spa Snacks

* 30-minute Manicure $40

* 30-minute Pedicure $60

* Blow from $55

* Men’s Haircut $35 [Includes a soothing hot towel service as well as an invigorating scalp and hair massage]

Wind Down Wednesday Menu:

Offered Wednesdays – all day

* 50-Minute Heavenly Signature Massage $165

* 50-Minute HydraFacial $175

* 30-Minute Island Manicure $40

* 30-Minute Island Pedicure $ 60

* Blowout $55

* Handmade Mink Eyelash Enhancements $45

All services include:

* Use of the spa amenities until 8 p.m. – includes the oceanfront renewal lounge, dry and wet sauna and Jacuzzi

* 4 hours Complimentary Valet Parking

Contact the Moana Lani Spa at 808 237-2535

Summer Morton of the Moana Lani Spa at the Moana Surfrider also offers these tips for making your manicure or pedicure last.

Tips from experts at the salon include:

* Don’t soak your nails before polishing: Soaking expands the nail plate, and it will contract back to normal size after it dries. But if you apply polish before it contracts, the polish won’t adhere correctly.

* Protect your hands post-manicure: Use gloves while gardening and doing dishes to help protect your polish from chipping and lifting.

* Apply cuticle oil every night: This also helps keep your cuticles from drying out. “Applying cuticle oil prevents hangnails and dry cuticles, which can cause polish to peel and chip.

* Apply moisturizer after a shower or soak to provide instant hydration and protection from daily life.

As for making the most out of your full service salon experience?

“We love sharing with our customers to come prepared to enjoy at least a couple of hours at our spa,” says Morton. “Bring a bathing suit so that you can enjoy the amenities of the dry and wet sauna and Jacuzzi. Bring a book or a good friend to enjoy the experience. We have separate men/women oceanfront renewal lounges where our guests can simply relax and renew.”

Make a spa day with friends or simply visit solo and enjoy private down time to refresh body, soul and spirit. Call 237-2535 to book an appointment.

Kamaaina can also enjoy a mini-vacation. Call 921-4640 to book.

Website: www.moanalanispa.com