Made in Hawaii Festival: Kapa Nui Nails

The 26th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival kicks off online today!

It’s featuring more than 200 vendors along with cooking demonstrations and entertainment.

One of the vendors is Kapa Nui Nails, a local company with organic nail polish. Co-founders Lyn Lam, MD and Terry Lam gives us a sneak peek at the products being featured at the Made in Hawaii Festival virtual marketplace.

To learn more about Kapa Nui Nails, visit their website at http://kapanuinails.com

For more information about the Made in Hawaii Festival, visit madeinhawaiifestival.com