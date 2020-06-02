Macy’s Makes Shopping Safer & Easier

Honolulu (KHON2) – Macy’s is back open in Hawaii with enhanced safety measures to make shopping safer and easier.

Ala Moana Center Manager Demmis Cisneros gave Living808 a first look at new precautions to keep your family and Macy’s family safe whether you shop online, in-store or through new curbside pick-up in select stores.

All local Macy’s stores have put in place enhanced cleaning and social distancing protocols following CDC guidance.

This includes enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces, hand sanitizer stations, Plexiglass shields at registers and social distancing guidelines to maintain a distance of 6 feet between customers and colleagues.

Besides in-store shopping, customers can shop using Macy’s mobile app or simply shopping on http://macys.com and ship to their doorstep. Or, shoppers can pick up their order at our “At Your Service” desks, a dedicated location at key store entrances for seamless online pickups and returns.

In addition, select Macy’s stores have added a contact-free curbside pickup option for customers.

Customers will call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location. A Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues.

Customers shopping in-store can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate the difference directly to our local community food bank.

In March, with the help of customers and colleagues, Macy’s raised more than $18,000 to support local food banks here in Hawaii.

Whether shopping online or in-store, Macy’s offers customers a curated assortment of must-have beauty, fashion and accessories and home for the season.

Website: http://macys.com