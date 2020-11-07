Macy’s Fall Fashion Cookbook Styled By Panci

Honolulu (KHON2) – Spice up your fall style with Macy’s Ala Moana Center’s fall fashion lookbook styled by Crystal Pancipanci.

The season’s top trends include a mix on heritage styles featuring: autumnal colors, Sport luxury vegan leathers, leggings, shorts, LBD, new iterations of plaids and checks, Loafers are a must-have for fall.

For women, purple is the ‘it’ color for fall. Say yes to ultra-violet hues and layer on key pieces to face the day with afresh perspective.

For beauty, it’s about the eyes and natural skin.

Watch the video to see the Macy’s fall 2020 lookbook styled by Panci.

LOOK 1:

KEY TRENDS : tonal autumn colors, vegan leathers, cozy cardigans, mini bag + designer sneaker

– BAR III Nude Knit crop tank $19.50

– INC Pleather Skinny Leg Black $59.50

– CHARTER CLUB Cashmere Nude Cardigan $189.00

– GUESS Layered Gold Necklace $40.00

– MICHAEL KORS Black Mini Cross Body Bag $168.00

– COACH City Sole Hair Court $175.00

LOOK 2:

KEY TRENDS: Influencer collab collection, CULPOS x Macys, Bould shoulders, printed sweats, chain necklace, sling bag, and white designer sneaker

– CULPOS x INC Black Shoulder Pad Top $59.50

– CULPOS x INC Snake Print Pants $69.50

– ALFANI Turtle Shell Chain Necklace $49.50

– MICHEAL KORS Black Sling Pleather Pack $248.00

– ADIDAS White Ultraboost Sneakers $180.00

LOOK 3:

KEY TRENDS: new plaid. Culottes denim, bow blouse, loafers

– RILEY & RAE Nude Moi Sweater $69.00

– RILEY & RAE Checkerd Bow Tie Shirt $69.00

– INC Novelty Denim Wide Leg $69.50

– COACH Leather & Suede x-Body Bag $295.00

– STEVE MADDEN Cinderella Conga Mule

LOOK 4:

KEY TRENDS: Herritage print, croc slides, pumpkin color tote

– INC Long Harvest Dress $119.50

– ALFANI Black and Gold Studs $19.50

– THALIA SODI Gold Chain $39.50

– MICHEAL KORS Pumpkin Leather Satchel $350.00

– MICHEAL KORS Chestnut Loafers

LOOK 5:

KEY TRENDS: Purple! power suiting, chain layering, snake print sandal

– DANIELLE BERNSTEIN White Polyester Bodysuit $69.00

– BAR III Plum Blazer $119.00

– BAR III Plum Dress Pants $79.00

– THALIA SODI Gold Hoop Earrings $16.50

– THALIA SODI Long Gold Layered Necklace $29.50

– MICHEAL KORS Snake Print Heels w/ Strap

LOOK 6:

KEY TRENDS: Purple, vegan leather shorts, snake print booties, mini bag

– CALVIN KLEIN Purple V-Neck Blouse Long Sleeve $79.50

– INC Black Pleather Skort $69.50

– ZENZII Gold Hoops w/ Purple Flowers $28.00

– DKNY Mini Domf Graffiti Bag $148.00

– SAM EDELMAN Snake Print Ankle Boots $39.93

LOOK 7:

– BAR III White Spandex Body Suit $24.50

– DANIELLE BERNSTEIN Yellow Satin Long Blazer $99.00

– DANIELLE BERNSTEIN Yellow Satin Pants $99.00

For help with looks like these book an appointment with “This My Stylist” It fun, fast and free, personalized shopping service! Make an appointment. You can also get virtual styling advice, personal shopping service and all you have to do in come in to try on or just pick up .

A: This My Stylist.

For more tips, visit http://Pancistyle.com and follow @panci @pancistyle