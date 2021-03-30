Local Clothing Store, Sweet Enemy Works With Local Organizations

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing line, Sweet Enemy is partnering up with Hawaii organizations, while keeping Hawaii stylish.

In honor of his late grandmother, owner, Drew Honda is living his dream as a young entrepreneur by selling and reselling streetwear.

“We sell streetwear clothes and accessories alongside vintage and thrift. When we opened the shop we wanted a florist garden aesthetic. So while our brand being a rose is the main part of the shop we added vintage and thrift goods as the “assorted flowers,” says Drew Honda, Owner of Sweet Enemy.

Locally manufactured in Hawaii, Honda feels it’s important that local businesses should support each other.

Honda says, “We work with a lot of local businesses for services. We’ve been working with a non profit called Lanakila pacific from when I first started. They do all printing and embroidery. It’s like a one stop shop. Also, Amano printing for some work and all our graphic tees are locally done from Kyle at soul Graffix.”

With summer slowly approaching, Sweet Enemy offers streetwear that is trending on social media.

“Right now shorts are hot! Everyone is rocking shorts as well as bucket hats is always a number one seller with tees of course,” says Honda.

Sweet Enemy is open Monday through Saturday from 12PM to 6PM.

www.sweetenemyclothing.com

@sweetenemyclothing