Local Clothing Line Embraces Hawaii’s History Through Its Designs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kaulua’e Hawai’i dedicates it’s clothing designs to celebrating Hawai’i’s past and it’s ancestors.

Based out of the island of Hawai’i, what started off as a fun and impromptu design for men’s shorts, turned into a business that became an island favorite.

“I was talking with my friends one day about creating a nice design for men’s board shorts. We created almost 300 shorts, and intended to only sell them at Merrie Monarch. People responded to it so well that I decided to roll with it and expand into more apparel,” says Kenneth Victor, founder of Kaulua’e Hawai’i.

In addition to clothing designer, Victor is an award-winning kumu hula, which allows him to expand his love for the Hawaiian culture from dance, to designs.

Victor says, ” Kaulua’e Hawaii, is a brand that encompasses generations of Hawaiian culture. The clothing of Kaulua`e Hawai`i expresses the charm, warmth, and sincerity of Hawai`i’s people.”

Taking inspiration from Hawai’i’s history, Kaulua’e Hawai’i’s most popular and recognizable design, tells the story of the Hawaiian monarchy through newspapers from its time.

“The intention of our Nūpepa collection was to inspire our lāhui to read old newspapers of Hawai’i, taken from over 30 Hawaiian Newspaper titles, as early as 1834-1948,” says Victor.

Kaulua’e Hawai’i is available to shop online and on Instagram.

WEBSITE:

www.kauluaehawaii.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @KauluaeHawaii