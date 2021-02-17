Local Clothing Line Combines Sustainable Apparel With Fashion

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local fashion designer, David Shepard is merging sustainable living and fashion into one of the most popular clothing lines on social media.

With an intensive background in art, local fashion designer, David Shepard is getting notice for his conservation mission with his aloha wear apparel company.

“I hand draw detailed artistic representations of native Hawaiian plants. They are then printed onto fabric, which is the basis for meaningful clothing that is made in Hawaii. A percentage of our proceeds go back to Hawaii conservation organizations every year,” says David Shepard, owner.

Inspired by the natural scenery and unique stories of Hawaii, Shepard hopes to share the Hawaiian culture with people around the world.

Shepard says, “Our aloha wear and Hawaiian shirts are conversation starters that bring Hawaii’s storied landscapes into timeless yet contemporary clothing.”

In addition to showcasing Hawaii’s natural landscape, Shepard hopes his designs encourage people to take care of Hawaii’s native plants.

“In addition to empowering and giving voice to conservation efforts and kokua throughout Hawai’i, a portion of profits goes back to the organizations featured. With a place based, mission driven approach, fashion can become a platform for conservation on these islands with a voice that transcends and touches people into action far beyond this one place,” says Shepard.

WEBSITE:

www.DAVIDSHEPARDHAWAII.COM

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @DAVIDSHEPARDHAWAII