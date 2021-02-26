Local Clothing Business Collabs With Major Japan Platform With New Loungewear Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii clothing line, Coradorables expands business to Japanese market with a reputable Asian platform.

From social media, newspaper articles and TV features, local clothing line, Coradorables is branching from the Hawaii market to Asia as they partner up with digital Asian platform, Rakuten Japan.

“We were told that we are the first made in Hawaii, Hawaii based brand to have their own store on the Rakuten Japan platform. It is important to me as an entrepreneur, and a BIPOC female founder because diversity and inclusion matters on many levels. On a personal note, it is especially gratifying having come full circle because Japan for me is my second home, it is where I graduated high school and attended college at Waseda University,” says Croa Spearman, CEO of Coradorables.

Often referred to as the “Amazon of Japan” Rakuten is the second most visited retail site in the world, allowing Coradorables another platform to reach a global audience.

Spearman says, “Rakuten receives an average of 268 million visits each week. To be in business with them is a dream come true. We partnered with shipping giant Yamato Shipping Company to bring our made in Hawaii products straight to the doors of our ‘ohana in Japan.”

Online shoppers in Japan can not only shop Coradorable products on the Rakuten platform, but also have the option to shop on the Coradorables website, specifically designed for the Japanese market.

“We previously built bridges by launching our Coradorables website in both English and Japanese in response to the overwhelming popularity we experienced at our pop up shop we had at the amazing Hankyu Department Stores in Osaka Japan prior to the pandemic,” says Spearman.

In addition to their new partnership in Japan, Coradorables launched a new loungewear and PPE line, in response to covid-19 pandemic.

Spearman says, “With the grant we were able to get our masks to major national big box retailers like Anthropologie stores nationwide and to sell online at Amazon.com and our own site. Since people were staying home and wanted comfort but they also wanted to stand out in a good way, we encouraged everyone to feel stylish and comfortable, which inspired us to create our own aloha loungewear that we make and source 100% in Hawaii with 100% cotton.”

Living808 viewers can now receive 20% off any item when shopping online at the official Coradorables website.

