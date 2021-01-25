Local Apparel Store Shares Message of Hope Through Clothing Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing store, Glorify His Name is spreading the message of love and unity through home made apparel.

Through their one-of-a-kind designs, Glorify His Name has been making products that have been uplifting the people of Hawaii, a mission that has been founded on since the store’s opening.

“Living in the image and likeness of Christ is a testimony we all share – we are “Ohana” – the Hawaiian word for family. Glorify Christian Apparel keeps this close to heart – by giving our brothers and sisters the medium to share Christ-like-living, through everyday apparel,” says Haunani Borges, Owner of Glorify His Name.

With roots and current residency on the Windward side of O’ahu, Borges felt that the location of the store in Kane’ohe was the perfect place to reach out to the Hawaiian people.

Borges says, “We are located at Windward city shopping center In Kaneohe. the center offers great restaurants, shops and attracts a lot of nice people to share our message of hope with. Customers who have become family over time.”

From t-shirt designs, to hats, Glorify His Name has stood out amongst other Christian based products in Hawaii, because of its Hawaiian ties.

“We design all sorts of items products, but what really makes us different is the fact that we merge the Hawaiian culture the Christian beliefs. We have shirts that quote scriptures, but are written in the Hawaiian language. It’s amazing to hear all the great feedback of our work, from our customers,” says Borges.

Shoppers can shop Glorify His Name Apparel in person, or online.

WEBSITE:

www.GlorifyApparel.com