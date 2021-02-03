Ki-ele Brings Sustainability to Island Wear With Unique Designs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing line, Ki-ele is merging sustainable living with fashion in popular clothing line.

After moving to the islands, Marylea Alben Conrad, owner of Ki-ele is taking social media by storm with its customizable designs, sustainable apparel and one of a kind accessories.

“After our daughter was born we created a jewelry line after our daughter, Ki-ele. Ki-ele is a type of flower in Hawaii. Loving the native plants and flowers of Hawaii, we officially launched Ki-ele in 2008 at a small business boutique in ward. Soon after, Sports Illustrated picked our line to be a part of a shoot, and our business skyrocketed from there,” says Marylea Alben Conrad, owner of Ki-ele designs.

Standing out from other fashion lines in Hawaii, Ki-ele prides themselves with quality jewelry, natural elements and affordable prices. Something Conrad feels represents the islands perfectly.

Conrad says, “We want to provide positive, good vibes with a longing for paradise. “Paradise” is everything that is Hawaii: island life, tropical flowers, the ocean and coastal motifs. We want the customer to feel that you can shop a brand that will offer versatile, fun and quality jewelry at an affordable price. We also want to continue to offer unique pieces and relevant designs. We want to share our love for paradise and the organic with everyone and show how you can simply have fun in life with how you style your look.”

With winter ending and spring slowly approaching, the Hawaii weather allows Ki-ele to create stylish, unique apparel that is on-trend year round.

“Since we live in paradise, I’d have to say some of our most popular items in season right now would have to be our “Hawaii inspired” jewelry line and accessories. In Hawaii, you can never go wrong with a nice shell, flower inspired, or pearl accessory,” says Conrad.

Shoppers can purchase Ki-ele at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales at Ala Moana Shopping Center or via their website.

WEBSITE:

www.Ki-ele.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @Ki_ele