Jana Lam Hawaii

You may be seeing Jana Lam prints everywhere these days so we invited her onto the show to tell us all about her products.

“I started Jana Lam, the company almost ten years ago (it will be the big 1-0 in November). I wanted to become a freelance textile designer, but a chance encounter found me learning to sew and turning my hand-printed fabrics into accessories to sell in stores.”

“The company has grown quite a bit since then, I have a handful of employees and we finally moved from working out of my home to a studio space and retail shop in Kakaako. However, so much of what we do has stayed the same. I hand-draw all of the designs and we screen print everything by hand as very small swatches as well. Then we take them upstairs and sew them. So the whole nine yards is done in our shop. I’m really proud that we still have been able to maintain our process and create such unique, one-of-a-kind handmade pieces.”

The shop is conveniently located in Kakaako on Kamani Street (the cross street is Auahi) with parking out front. The fun thing is, when you walk right into the shop, the first thing you will see is Kellie, the screen-printer, printing in the background. You could be seeing one of your future bags or accessories being made.

Visit http://janalam.com