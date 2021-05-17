Hina’s Treasures Sparkles Just in Time for the Summer

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local accessory line, Hina’s Treasures displays new jewelry just in time for the summer.

Locally owned, and based out of the island of Hawaii, Hina’s Treasures prides themselves on handcrafted jewelry made for Hawaii and its people.

“Hina’s Treasures is owned and operated by a Hawai’i mama with a vision of providing the best handcrafted jewelry, quality and service. All jewelry is made to order just for you,” says Renee Scofield, owner of Hina’s Treasures.

What started off as a passion project, Hina’s Treasures has gained a big clientele from around the state, something that Scofield feels very grateful for.

Scofield says, “I’m very happy about the people we met, I learned how to make all of these accessories from Google and YouTube and to know that people appreciate my work is very heartwarming.”

As the summer begins, Scofield feels that Hina’s treasures will provide the perfect accessory to any summer outfits.

“The summer must haves, would have to be anything ‘big and chunky’ or anything with pearl and gold. We offer almost everything that will go well with our local attire,” says Scofield.

Hina’s Treasures is taking custom online orders, as well as available pre-made items via their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.HinasTreasuresHawaii.com

Instagram:

@Hinas_Treasures