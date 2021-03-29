Faded Hawaii Barbershop Offers New Hairstyles and Care Tips for Men

Honolulu (KHON2) – Faded Hawaii Barbershop is making Hawaii men handsome with new hairstyles and hair tips.

Established in 2015, local barbershop Faded Hawaii has been attracting a large clientele from all over the state with the knowledge of trendy haircuts.

“Faded Hawai’i started in a small four chair space quickly becoming Windward Oahu’s premier barbershop, fast forward to now with a wealth of loyal clients and their unwavering support we were able to build a space that our team and clients could be proud of, now providing them with an experience to match the excellent service they’ve became accustomed to receiving from us,” says Keoki Limahai, owner of Faded Hawaii.

Priding themselves with great customer relations, Faded Hawaii offers a variety of services to their clients, a bunch of offerings Limahai feels is like any other.

Limahai says, “Our expertise focuses on accomplishing a picture-perfect look. each person will receive service as an individual. We do not believe in a rinse and repeat mindset for our services. As a result, your image can range from modern and creative to classic and timeless. We have mastered them all. In detail, faded Hawaii offers clients everything from classic to modern trendy haircuts, designs, hot towel straight razor shaves, beard services, relaxing facials, shampoos and eyebrow shaping. We are also excited to be adding men’s color services in the near future.”

Those looking to make an appointment at Faded Hawaii are encouraged to follow the barbershop on Instagram.

INSTAGRAM:

@FadedHawaii