Dear Panci’s Pro Tips to Cover Gray Hair

Honolulu (KHON2)- Living808 Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci is sharing her pro tips for temporarily covering up gray hair during quarantine for a new edition of Dear Panci.

Crystal shared her secrets in response to this viewer question.

Dear PANCI,

I need to color my hair! What do I do? Should I box color? Is there anything I can do to help cover them until the hair salons are allowed to open up again?

PRO TIP: DO NOT BOX COLOR at home says every hair expert including Crystal’s hairstyle friends. (Jake Acedo, Lynn V.) Doing & using box color will mess up your current color chemistry that is every hairstylist’s nightmare to fix. It creates an uncertain outcome and environment that future professional color correction is extremely difficult

to fix & can be costly to fix.

Here are quick tips you can use to temporarily cover some grays until then:

1. Wear a slick ponytail or high top knot. This can feel like this can give you an instant “face lift”, but cover major of your roots.

2. ROOT COVER UP : Color Wow Powder, Root Touch Up concealer & Root Sprays are a great easy temporary fix and available at most drug stores over. Crystal loves Color Wow Root Cover Powder. Say good to those grays and dark roots, it refreshes highlights, thickens & perfects thinning hairlines

● Covers grey seamlessly, even covers dark roots and extends highlights without peroxide

● Precise application, no mess like sprays

● Never stiff, sticky or waxy like mascaras and crayons

● Looks completely natural, mimics hair’s reflective qualities

● The water-resistant formula, you can even swim in it

● No waxes, dyes or parabens

● Can also be used to fill in hairlines and cover gaps to create the look of thicker hair

Watch and learn Crystal’s best tips and tricks. Crystal is a regular contributor on Living808 who’s ready to help with any fashion, beauty or lifestyle advice.

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.