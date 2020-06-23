Dear Panci Summer Beach Bag Essentials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Be ready for fun in the sun with Crystal Pancipanci’s Summer Beach Bag essentials.

For our latest Dear Panci, here are Panci’s Summer Beach Bag essentials for some self-care fun in the sun!

PANCI’S SUMMER BEACH BAG ESSENTIALS:

1. Say ALOHA TO KOPARI BEAUTY: https://koparibeauty.com/

Clean coconut products for your entire beauty routine. Here are some of Crystal’s ultimate favorites! The perfect after sun body care for all the endless summer days.

The Ultimate Body Hydration: Kopari Sudsy Shower Oil, Coconut Crush Scrub + Organic Coconut Melt is your body care dream team!

PANCI’S Summer Social Giveaway!

Follow: @panci @pancistyle @koparibeauty Tag: 3 Besties

2. RODAN + FIELDS Essential Face + Body 50: https://panci.myrandf.com/shop/essentials-face-body-sunscreen-broad-spectrum-spf-50/p/ESFB150

Suncreen that is GOOD for your skin, protects, and reef safe! Oil-free, lightweight sunscreen for face + body gives sheer defense against harmful UVA + UVB rays. Created for active lifestyles with water + sweat resistance for up to 80 minutes + won’t cause breakouts

3. MOHALA EYEWEAR: https://mohalaeyewear.com/

Sunglasses for women, by women! Stay chic during the day with a one of kind pair of Mohala Eyewear! Shop code PANCI to save 20%

4. Always keep a Cute Beach Bag ready to go in the car! Towel, Pareo, swimsuit, Hat, a Good Book, Battery charger + Hydro Flask!

YOU get 20% off when shopping Crystal’s favorite products with: Kopari Beauty, Mohala Eyewear & Rodan & Fields. Follow her on IG and her blog: Shop code: PANCI

www.pancistyle.com

If you have a question, email DearPanci@khon2.com

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

