Dear Panci: Stylist Closet Edit

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dream of having a having a pro come in to help restyle your closet and create an beautiful organized system you see on Pinterest? Celebrity stylist, Crystal Pancipanci is here to help to PANCIfy your closet for our latest Dear Panci segment on Living808.



Crystal helped one of our viewers, who wrote in this question:

DEAR PANCI!

Sis I need HELP! I am so busy. Do you know anyone that edits + organizes people’s personal closets professionally? I just want someone to come in and help me.



Sabrina



Crystal shows us how to EDIT, ORGANIZE + RESTYLE closets & shows us all her styling tips how we can all edit like a pro.



Crystal Pancipanci also has Partnered with The Real Real, a luxury consignment to help you sell items you may want to edit out and make some money .





PANCI’S Pro Tips.



With everyone at home during this global reset, everyone’s focus has shifted in Edit + organizing their home and personal spaces. Having a beautiful organized, functional space can immediately shift time, energy & help you feel re-inspired.





The STYLIST CLOSET EDIT STEPS



Step 1: Prep!



Start by removing everything from your closet + Drawers .

It helps to organize clothing in stacks by specific categories, so you can take inventory of merchandise.

Then sort by color.

This will make it easier to see how much of each type you have and will also expedite the editing stage.

This is your opportunity to start fresh, so make sure to wipe down any shelving, give the space a vacuum and relocate stray items that don’t belong in your closet.



Step 2: Edit + Purge



A good edit is by far the most important step!

Categories:



Keep. Sell/ Consign. Donate. Trash.



Before you begin, you need a system so think about what’s required for your typical week as well as what you need for workouts, hobbies, and travel or events. Since the contents of your closet will determine your style, this is also a great opportunity to become more intentional about how you present yourself each day. Just because something cost a lot of money or looks good on somebody else doesn’t mean that it is the right fit for you. Think about how you want to look and feel in your clothing and do your best to keep only what you actually use, wear, and love.



Step 3: Stock up on Supplies



Closet essentials are key include:



1. Uniform hangers. Use the same style and color for a streamlined look.

Get rid of all mismatched, wire hangers!



2. Open bins and baskets for storing scarves, seasonal items, and accessories.



3. Shelf + drawers dividers to keep everything organized & e



4. Sturdy hooks for handbags, necklaces, and handbags.



5. Wall mounted shelves to maximize your vertical space. Make sure to make a list before you shop and only invest in what you actually need for your closet makeover project.



Step 4 : Hang + Learn the File Folding System



Step 5: Create a color system when putting everything back in.



Just like in the stores, Hang everything by color, then by style.

I like to go by neutrals, white, black ,

Then by colors of the rainbow.

You will always know we’re everything is and goes.



