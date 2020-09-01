Dear Panci: Panci Picks and Tips For Skin Cleansing

PORE CLEANSING MD SYSTEM

Get a pro-level cleanse at home. Easy-to-use system instantly unclogs pores + removes blackheads for a more radiant, clear, healthy-looking complexion.



KEY BENEFITS: Minimizes pores, exfoliates skin and breaks down stubborn dirt and oil for optimal pore and blackhead extraction

SKIN CONCERNS: Clogged and enlarged pores, Blackheads, Rough skin, Oily skin, Breakouts





HOW TO USE

Use the Pore Cleansing MD System once weekly in the PM, on makeup-free skin.



Step 1: Prepare Skin Pore Prep Solution

1. Saturate a gauze pad with Pore Prep Solution and apply to your T-zone area (forehead, nose and chin).



Step 2: Pore Cleanse Pore Cleansing MD Tool + Pore Cleansing Tip

1. Click the Pore Cleansing Tip into the Pore Cleansing MD Tool.

2. Begin at the lowest suction level by pressing the power button at the bottom of the Pore Cleansing MD Tool (press button again to increase power as needed).

3. Using horizontal strokes, glide tip across forehead and chin.

4. Using vertical strokes, glide tip downward from inner eyebrow area to the tip of the nose.

5. To break suction, gently roll tip off at an angle — do not pull straight off of skin.



Step 3: Remove Blackheads Pore Cleansing MD Tool + Blackhead Removal Tip

1. Re-saturate the gauze pad with Pore Prep Solution and apply to blackhead removal area.

2. Click the targeted Blackhead Removal Tip into the Pore Cleansing MD Tool.

3. Begin at the lowest suction level by pressing the power button at the bottom of the Pore Cleansing MD Tool (press button again to increase power as needed).

4. Place tip directly over remaining blackheads and firmly press down for 1–3 seconds.

5. To break suction, gently roll tip off at an angle — do not pull straight off of skin.



For best results, remove makeup prior to using the Pore Cleansing MD Tool and follow the extraction process with your evening Regimen.





AMP MD SYSTEM





Roll away fine lines + wrinkles. The AMP MD System uses our micro-exfoliating Derma-Roller to improve absorption + accelerate the results of our skin-revitalizing Intensive Renewing Serum for more refined,

smoother, firmer-looking skin.



This visibly transformative skin-revitalizing system highlights the AMP MD Derma-Roller and REDEFINE Intensive Renewing Serum. These powerful products work together to firm, smooth and refine the look of skin, while amplifying visible results.



The AMP MD System includes a derma-roller and serum to amplify and accelerate results, plus cleansing tablets.



Typical Use: 3 times a week



KEY BENEFITS: Visibly firms and refines uneven texture for younger-looking, smoother skin



SKIN CONCERNS: Lines and wrinkles, Loss of firmness, Uneven texture





HOW TO USE

Use the AMP MD System on face and/or neck 3 times a week, avoiding the eye area. Slowly increase to nightly use as tolerated.



Step 1: Derma-Roller

AMP MD Derma-Roller

Use after Step 1 of your RECHARGE Regimen and Step 2 of your REDEFINE or REVERSE Brightening Regimen. The AMP MD Derma-Roller is not recommended for use with REVERSE Lightening, UNBLEMISH and SOOTHE Regimens.



1. Gently roll over skin 4–10 passes, changing the direction (vertical, horizontal, diagonal) with each pass. Focus on one area (forehead, left side, right side, chin, neck) before moving on to the next section. Total rolling time should not exceed one minute.

2. Rinse the derma-roller under warm water after each use. Twice per week, clean thoroughly with AMP MD Purification Tablets, using a new tablet each time.



Step 2: Serum

REDEFINE Intensive Renewing Serum

1. Twist off the capsule tail.

2. Smooth serum over face and neck. Do not rinse off.



WARNING: When using Intensive Renewing Serum, avoid contact with fabrics, which may turn yellow by using this product.



Step 3: Derma-Roller Purification Tablets

REDEFINE AMP MD Purification Tablets

Use twice weekly

1. Fill the Cleansing Vial with very warm water to marked fill line.

2. Drop one Purification Tablet into water and immediately immerse the derma-roller in purification solution.

3. Wait approximately 15 minutes.

4. Remove the derma-roller and rinse thoroughly under very warm running water. Do not allow the roller to remain in purification solution overnight.

