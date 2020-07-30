Dear Panci National Lipstick Day 💄

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci shared her picks and tricks for National Lipstick Day, July 29th.

As of 2016, beauty blogger, entrepreneur and International Businesswoman, Huda Kattan was named the modern-day founder of National Lipstick Day by a Proclamation from National Day Calendar’s Registrar.

Crystal gave a history lesson and showed two of her favorite drugstore lipsticks. Crystal swears by two lipsticks:

1- CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Moisturizing Lip Color

This two-step lipstick from Covergirl is simple: First, you apply the liquid color, let it dry, then top it with the balm. It not only lasts all day (and maybe even the next if you don’t have a heavy-duty remover), but has zero transferring.

2- Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink.

She also recommends using a Lip Scrub and Lip balm to keep your lips hydrated and healthy.

Crystal is a regular contributor on Living808 who’s ready to help with any fashion or beauty challenge.

If you have a beauty question, email DearPanci@khon2.com

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.