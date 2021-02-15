Dear Panci: How to Beat Maskne – Skin Problems From Mask? What to Do

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci has helpful tips to combat the dreaded “maskne” breakouts connected to wearing face masks in a new episode of Dear Panci.

Lane from UH Manoa wrote:

Dear Panci,

Help! I’m breaking out from wearing a mask all the time. What can I do? Any Maskne remedies or tips?

Answer:

Hi Lane!

Make sure to change out your masks frequently, especially throughout the day if you’re wearing it all day. Choose breathable fabrics. Stay away from rough thick fabrics, be careful of prints dyes on fabrics

PANCI PICKS: Love Uniqlo Airism Mask (So breathable)

Silk masks for extra sensitive skin and helps prevent premature skin wrinkling

PS SKIN CARE PRO TIP: EXFOLIATE. DETOX. MOISTURIZE SO IMPORTANT!

“I LOVE THE NEW Rodan and Fields Recharge Rescue Detox Mask,” says Pancipanci. “Charcoal Masking 1-2 times a week is so great for the skin!”

Detoxify your skin.

Fortified Charcoal works to draw impurities and environmental pollutants + aggressors from skin while Mango Seed Butter, Coconut Oil +

Typical Use: 2-3 times weekly

KEY BENEFITS:

Deep exfoliation to remove impurities from skin and charcoal to detoxify and draw out environmental pollutants

SKIN CONCERNS:

Environmental aggressors, Uneven skin tone, Oiliness, Pollution

HOW TO USE

Use the RECHARGE Detox Mask 2-3 times weekly for best results, avoiding the eye area.

1. Massage a generous layer of the mask over clean, dry skin.

2. Allow to dry 5-10 minutes.

3. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat dry.

Mask can be used with any Regimen in the morning or night, after cleanser and before Step 2 of your Regimen.

Website link: https://panci.myrandf.com/shop/recharge-detox-mask/p/RCDMF50

DM : @pancistyle

Website: www.pancistyle.com