Dear Panci – Elevate Your Bedroom with AIRism Bed Sheets

Honolulu (KHON2) – Spring is here and that means spring cleaning and celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanci’s number one tip to start your day is to make your bed!

Her new favorite sheets are the brand new AIRism Bed Sheets by Uniqlo

PS Tip:

Pick a color scheme for your room that goes with your own personal style Uniqlo Airism Bed Linens

● 1. Smooth and comfortable to the touch

● 2. Dry – dries quickly after washing for clean, easy care

● 3. Moisture Wicking

● 4. Cool to the touch fabric provides lasting cool comfort.

Easy Steps To Style Your Bed

1. Start with a Clean mattress ( Mattress toppers help)

2. First Put on Clean fitted sheet & flat sheet(Tight & Taunt)

3. Top off bed with a Duvet/Comforter cover

1. Something with texture

2. Easiest way to make the room look put a room together

3. Add sleeping pillow

4. Make sure to have the same pair of pillows

5. Add Accent pillows – Bed accessory to match

6. Add a throw to finish it off and add texture

7. Stylish, chic bed!

Website: https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/men/airism/bedding

Instagram: @uniqlo_hawaii

For more tips, visit Pancistyle.com and follow @panci @pancistyle