Dear Panci: Edit Your Makeup Bag Like a Pro

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Crystal Pancipanci is sharing her top tips for keeping your make up organized.

For our latest Dear Panci, Crystal answered a viewer question about editing her make up bag like a professional.

Dear Panci,

I love your editing tips! Any tips on how to organize beauty products and edit our makeup bag?

Jill

PANCI STYLE (PS) Tips:

Take everything out. Begin with a clean palette and lay everything out to categorize. (Foundation, powder, eye shadows, etc.) Toss products that look old. Check the back of item for information on its shelf life. -Foundations, primers and skincare are good for 12 months, blush, bronzers, powders and eyeshadows are good for up to 2 years, lipstick is typically good for 1 year after you’ve opened it, eye makeup like mascara, liner should be retired after 3 months. To keep makeup lasting longer, store in a cool place, not someplace hot like your car Create an organization system. Invest in clear dividers, storage systems, bags, and kits. You can create a makeup kit for your home and one for on the go, especially if you have duplicates of favorite items.

Living808 viewers can get a personal editing consultation with Crystal Pancipanci for your closet or beauty editing needs.

You can get 20% off with the promo code: DEARPANCI

Website: Pancistyle.com

Follow: @panci @pancistyle

If you have a beauty or fashion question, email DearPanci@khon2.com <mailto:DearPanci@khon2.com>

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.