Dear Panci DIY Easy Beachy Waves @Home with Panci

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our latest episode of Dear Panci, see how you can get DIY Easy Beachy Waves @Home with Panci in just 10 minutes with the right tools and tips.

Celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanci showed us how to get the look.

How To Step by Step :

Split hair in sections Start Underneath and work towards the top of hair Wrap the hair around barrel started from top/mid section of hair Leave the ends straight Alternate hair wrap directions to create texture Finish with dry texture spray

To curl the hair, wrap a one-inch section of hair around the wand away from your face and leave the ends out. Once you’re finished curling your whole head, find about five pieces of hair that need touch-ups and re-curl them—but this time, wrap the strands in the opposite direction (toward your face) to alternate the curl pattern.

Finish with a blast of sea-salt spray and a texturizing spray to add some beachy texture.

Tools: GHD 1” Curling Iron + A hair clip

GHD Hair 1” curling iron https://www.lynvhair.com/

Panci’s Products: OUAI Wave Spray + ORIBE Dry Texture Spray

OAUI Wave Spray: https://theouai.com/

ORIBE Dry Texture Spray: @NeimanMarcusHawaii

Crystal is a regular contributor on Living808 who’s ready to help with any fashion or beauty challenge.

If you have a beauty question, email DearPanci@khon2.com

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.