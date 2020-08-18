Dear Panci: Best Treatments & Products for Healthy Hair

Honolulu (KHON2) – At home hair treatments can keep you looking your best, Beauty Expert/ Pro Makeup Artist Crystal Pancipanci showed us her top product picks to be “best tressed” for a new Dear Panci segment.

Joy wrote:

DEAR PANCI,

What are some at-home DIY hair treatments to help keep hair healthier in between salon appointments?

Thank you!

Crystal responded and shared and showed how to do her favorite treatments.

Dear Joy,

I love good hair masks and leave-in conditioners! Depending on what my hair needs at the time, I will do a mask about once a week and especially after I go to the beach.

Hair masks are quick yet highly potent, effective ways to provide your hair with tons of health benefits in less than 20 minutes.

Think of hair masks like high powered hair conditioners, giving your hair benefits like softening and hydrating, a boost to grow, adding shine, and can help to revive your hair color.

Here are some wonderful hair masks that I am currently using and have tired to help nourish, protect, and moisturize my coarse, frizzy, and color-treated hair. She needs a lot of love that for sure!

PSTIPS + Product Picks

#FOUNDRY FAVS! LET HELP SUPPORT OUR LOCAL HAIR SALONS

NO BRASS! FANOLA Anti-Orange Mask:

For colored hair with dark shades. Helps to detangle, nourish, and hydrates while neutralizing undesired orange/ brassy copper tones hair color away. Especially good for after the beach or keep hair in between hair color appointments.

Apply to washed, towel-dried hair and leave on for 5 mins.

@thefoundryco.op

http://foundrysalon.com/

UNITE 7 SECONDS DETANGLER Leave-In Conditioner

A must-have for all hair types! Kids too.

Tangle-free within 7 seconds.

Good on all hair types from ultra-fine to thick and unruly. A mus to use before heat styling, swimming and on chemically treated hair

There is doubt you will fall in love!

@thefoundryco.op

http://foundrysalon.com/

CULT FAVORITE:

QUAI HAIR TREATMENT MASK Looking for the best quickie of your life? This Treatment Masque leaves strands incredibly soft and smooth after just one treatment. Say bye to damaged, dry hair and hello to shiny, silky hair. It’s only a wash away. https://theouai.com/products/treatment-masque



DRUG STORE FINDS:

KRISTIN ESS RECONSTRUCTIVE MOISTURE MASK This mask is softening and detangling, but not heavy. It’s a universal treatment for anyone looking to reverse dryness. Weekends are for conditioning weak ends!



How to:

1. After shampooing & rinsing, run a small amount from middle to ends.

2. Allow it to sit on the hair for 5 minutes, or longer if you have time.

3. Rinse thoroughly.

Tip: Use this once a week for extra shine and softness. For a more intense treatment, apply then cover with a plastic shower cap and allow to stay on for up to an hour. Rinse well.

www.target.com

NEXXUS INTENSELY HYDRATING MASQUE Rebalance with Nexxus Humectress Hair Masque for normal to dry hair. Rich in glycerine, it deeply rehydrates by binding moisture within your hair. The intense hydration of this conditioning hair mask rescues heat- and chemically-damaged hair strands using advanced conditioning technology. Packets are great to travel or just try to first time and only $3.99 www.longs.com



Watch and learn Crystal’s best tips and tricks. Crystal is a regular contributor on Living808 who’s ready to help with any fashion, beauty or lifestyle advice.

If you have a question, email DearPanci@khon2.com

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

