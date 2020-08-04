Coradorables New Mod Collection & Face Masks

Honolulu (KHON2) – Coradorables brings 60’s style to a new fashion collection that brings “Mod Aloha” to aloha attire.

The new shapes include a mini-length, halter neck sheath which harkens back to the days of Twiggy; a pleated maxi skirt that plays well with gym shoes or heels; a flirty flutter sleeve wrap top; and a flattering asymmetrical blouse with a peplum that can be worn with jeans, leggings, or under a power suit.

“For this collection, as I normally do, I looked to the natural beauty of Hawaii,” says CEO Cora Spearman. “But the shapes and fabrics are also a nod to a 1960s aesthetic as well as a reference to that decade’s changing times with women’s empowerment and civil rights, which is very personal to me.

There was a sense of hopefulness and change in that decade and it’s in this collection, too.”

Coradorables has a lot going on. Due to COVID-19, Japan’s Hankyu Department store’s Hawaii Fair was moved online and Coradorables was the ONLY aloha wear brand featured during this online sale.

Coradorables also created its own IP of cartoon characters Belle & Zoe & The Hawaii Transplants illustrated by Disney animator Benson Shum, featured on antibacterial face masks, and in an ebook and short animated film with Sesame Street staffer Bridget Miles. Cora donated over 20,000 copies to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Medical Centers in Maryland & Florida.

The masks will be on sale on the Coradorables site and soon at Anthropologie and on Amazon.

Website: http://Coradorables.com