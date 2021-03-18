‘Coming 2 America’ Celebrates African Culture Through Hair Designs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hollywood hair stylists, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer bring African culture on set of Eddie Murphy’s newest film, Coming 2 America.

After 30 years of its release, Eddie Murphy’s newest motion picture, Coming 2 America is getting recognized not only for its comedic story lines, but for its attention to detail with hair.

“In this film, the characters spend more time in Zamunda so we wanted to draw influence from the afro-centric and afro-punk movements,” says Carla Farmer, Hair Stylist on Coming 2 America.

By not adding braids into the hair designs, Farmer felt the characters should also be celebrated through accessories.

Farmer says, “We wanted to stay away from braids because we felt Blacks are always stereotyped in movies with braids. So for this film, we celebrated the characters with bold jewelry and colorful yarn in the hair, boho locks, hair wraps and natural hairstyles.”

No stranger to working with Eddie Murphy on set, Murphy’s personal barber, Stacey Morris found working on ‘Coming 2 America’ was no challenge at all, and that she always expects the unexpected.

“I’ve been working with Eddie on so many projects that I became adapted to just “rolling with the punches” when it comes to what the production team is looking for. That’s the thing, about this business, you just have to have everything in order to be prepared for what they want, or don’t want,” says Stacey Morris, Hair Stylist on Coming 2 America.

From working on films such as, Norbit, Dream Girls and Imagine That, Morris and Farmer were recognized on one of the biggest stages in Hollywood, as nominees on the 2020 Oscars shortlist.

“I had never thought in my wildest dreams that we both would be on the short list for the 2020 Oscars. We just show up to set and do what we know and love, which is styling hair. But to be recognized on one of the biggest stages in Hollywood, that took both of us by surprise, definitely,” says Farmer.

Coming 2 America is now available to stream online at Amazon Prime Video.