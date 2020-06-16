Book By Maui Teacher Chronicles History of Women’s Fashions in Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2)- Retired Maui teacher Agnes Terao-Guiala has spent nearly two decades researching and writing a book about women’s fashions throughout.

Hawai’i history.

Her passion project is called ‘Hawaiian Women’s Fashions: Kapa, Cotton and Silk.’

The newly released book chronicles the history of Hawai’i and fashions worn by women, from the first Hawaiians, through the monarchy, to locals of the 21st century. This was written over 18 years by a retired Maui teacher with a passion for Hawaiian history, culture and fashion.

The colorful book exhibit will be on display at Hale Ho’ike’ike (at the Bailey House Museum).

She was inspired to research and write a book about the holokū. “I have been a fan and admirer of the holokū since I was five years old,” shares Agnes. “When I was growing up on Maui, I would see teenage girls and fashionable local women wearing the holokū to parties, luau, hula shows and May Day programs. I loved the bright colors of the garment but was especially fascinated with the long trains — and since I was a short child, I would often sneak up to touch the ruffles on the train or pat them and then wave or smile at the woman who was wearing it.”

She learned that the very first holokū was designed and created for Queen Kalakua by the wives of the First Missionary Company that came to Hawai’i. That was in 1820.

“The Queen admired their dresses and gave them a bolt of white cambric fabric with the request that they make her a dress from it,” explains Agnes. “They couldn’t refuse a Queen! The first holokū did not have a train. It had a high neck, a yoke above the bustline, a full gathered skirt and long tight sleeves. When Kalakua made a public appearance in the holokū, she was greeted with shouts of delight from her people — and admired by the woman of the maka’āinana class who wished to dress like their Queen. “

The author shared three theories about the origin of the name of this garment with Living808.

The most popularly accepted one is that the women who first wore it were surprised by its looseness and exclaimed, “Holo! Ku!” meaning, “We can go! We can stop or stand!”

Agnes also shared the history of the mu’umu’u, which started out as a chemise or undergarment.

“It was worn under the holokū,” she explains. “The Hawaiian word Mu’umu’u means “maimed or cut off” so some believe that this refers to the garments lack of sleeves and the fact that it was often ankle or calf length. “

There is an account of Peter Ka’eo, who was a cousin of Queen Emma, being approached by a woman who was a fellow patient at Kalaupapa, Molokai. Since Peter was an ali’i and one of the highest ranking Hawaiians there, she told him that her mu’umu’u had all worn out so she had to wear her holokū against her skin. An account said that she lifted her holokū to show him. Peter was no doubt shocked by this display of skin and quickly wrote to Queen Emma to ask for her help. Emma, who was by that time a widow, sent whatever money she could spare to buy clothes for the women patients at the settlement.

One of her favorite stories from the book had to do with missionaries, who declared that any woman entering the church needed to be properly dressed in a holokū — not in a “tapper” which is what the missionaries called the kapa pa’u.

“On the Sunday after this declaration was made, many Hawaiian women entered the church wearing their holokū, went to a seat by the windows, took off their garments and tossed them outside to their friends and family members who did not have the proper garments to enter the church.,” recalls Anges. “When the church services began, the missionaries were shocked to see many of the women in attendance dressed only in their pa’u and wondered how they had gotten into the church without wearing a holokū!”

Agnes was humbled by the support for her project, saying “I was surprised and so very grateful for all of the help that I received! My best friend from 2nd grade, a published poet and writer, Martha, volunteered to edit my work. Two professional photographers, Eugene and Ricky, helped me with the colored photographs of my friends, colleagues, and family members wearing the holokū and mu’umu’u from my collection. Ketra Arcas, the Kamehameha Schools Maui librarian and a former student, helped with reading through the manuscript. Another former student who is a graphic artist, Stacey, designed the book and yet another student, Kiaora, became my publicist.“

She adds with a laugh, “I had so much support and received so much encouragement that I HAD to finish this book–especially since I am now almost 74 years old so a second book is highly unlikely!”

Contact Agnes at naominani@yahoo.com to order directly!

Website: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiianWomensFashions/