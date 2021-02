We dive into the ‘Best of” edition of Honolulu Magazine to bring you Honolulu’s pick for the Best Barbershop. The award went once again to the men’s Barbershop on McCully Street, Mojo Barbershop.

After being closed for most of 2020, Mojo Barbershop is taking every safety precaution to be able to open for business serving men with top notch haircuts, and shaves in a comfortable environment.

For information or to book an appointment, visit http://mojobarbershop.com