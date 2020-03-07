Bead Like a Boss with Tips from The Bead Gallery

Honolulu (KHON2) – A passion for beads turned into a booming business for The Bead Gallery owners Jamie Yoshida and Jason del Mundo, who have been going strong for 22 years.

“We love what we do, so it’s beyond a job,” says Jason. “It’s our passion, and we’ve created such a strong community over the past 2 decades – that we can’t imagine what we’d do without having a meeting place for our friends and family.”

The oldest beads date back to 82,000 years, maybe even as old as 110,000 years.

You can learn through heck out our website: thebeadgallery.com for classes, either custom or as a group.

You can also subscribe to their YouTube channel – which has over 200 videos for projects that are taught in the store.

According to Jason and Jamie, “Everyone can bead!! Not only is it great for developing or maintaining fine motor skills, being creative puts you in a different frame of mind. It brings your past, your energy, your aesthetics, your taste and value system together, as a reflection of you. You need a limited skill set to start, and very little tools.”

Beading is said to have benefits.

Creativity can be phenomenal for emotional and mental health. Beading is empowering and expressive and adornment allows people the opportunity to share what they believe in, and how they see themselves. This is a wonderful way to tell your story and to practice being the “flow”,

Jason and Jamie made jewelry for Living808 hosts John Veneri and Tannya Joaquin on the show.

They chose lava beads and a black pearl bracelet for John and a black pearl with a pineapple gold top necklace for Tannya.

Website: thebeadgallery.com

Email: info@thebeadgallery.com

Social Media Handles:

IG: thebeadgallery

FB: The Bead Gallery, Honolulu

Youtube: The Bead Gallery