Style Expert, Crystal Pancipanci Talks Fall Makeup Products Available at Ulta Beauty

Local makeup and style expert, Crystal Pancipanci is introducing her top beauty picks for the fall season, which can be found at Ulta Beauty.

“As we close out summer and get ready for fall, the beauty trends are beginning to change, and a lot of those trends have to deal with working around the face masks,” says Crystal Pancipanci, local stylist.

With people still wearing their face masks, Pancipanci feels a lot of the attention will gravitate towards the eyes.

Pancipanci says, “Eyebrows should always be well-kept, since they shape the face. Ulta Beauty offers the ‘Benefit Cosmetics’ brand which has a great pomade that will allow someone to get that full-brow look.”

In addition to eyebrow care, Pancipanci recommends people should invest in great lashes.

“At Ulta Beauty they offer great fake lashes. The hottest trend for lashes is taking advantage of their magnetic false lashes. It’s easy to put on, and less messy since it doesn’t use glue, but tiny magnets.

For customers with oily skin, Pancipanci suggests using a matte style powder, perfect for those who are always under lights.

Pancipanci says, “With everyone wearing their masks, and the heat of the sun. We are prone to having oily and shiny skin. Ulta Beauty has great mattified products. These products are great to achieve that natural look.”

Those looking to ask Crystal any beauty questions can reach out to her via her social media accounts.

