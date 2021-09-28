Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci Breaks Down the Must Have Fall Makeup Trends

Honolulu (KHON2) – Style expert Crystal Pancipanci, is teaming up with Ulta Beauty to break down the season’s most trendiest makeup brands.

As the Fall season begins, style expert Crystal Pancipanci is on the lookout to bring the most trendiest makeup looks to her followers.

“In general, eye makeup is in. Everyone is wearing their masks, and the main focal point is the eye lashes and the eye liner. Ulta Beauty has a wide range of products that can help satisfy the consumer’s needs,” says Crystal Pacncipanci, style expert.

With the focus mainly being on the eyes, Pancipanci feels that the brows are crucial, as they shape the face.

Pancipanci says, “Something that I love is the Anastasia brow gel. You want to make sure that all your brow hairs are uniformed and tamed, in addition to keeping them well-groomed. The Anastasia Beverly Hills brand comes with a wide range of products to help fll in your eyebrows to give it that full look.”

In addition to the brows, Pancipanci feels that lashes help bring everything together.

Pancipanci says, “At Ulta Beauty, they provide a wide range of false lashes. The employees here are knowledgeable on knowing what lashes go with your facial structure. They even offer mascara to help boost and fill the lashes, as it will add an extra ‘pop’ to your eyes.”

Those looking to ask Crystal any beauty questions can reach out to her via her social media accounts.

