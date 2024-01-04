Honolulu (KHON2) – StretchLab welcomes Hawaii residents to its Kahala location to help with injuries or injury prevention.

StretchLab offers assisted one on one stretching, using a technique called PNF to help its members increase mobility, increase flexibility, reduce pain, and help injury prevention.

“Whether you are a golfer, surfer, hula dancer, pickleball player, runner, stretching will help. At the same time, if you sit at a desk all day, or you’re an auntie or uncle that wants to play with the grandkids, stretching can give you that freedom of movement,” says Adam Bogucki, General Manager of StretchLab.

According the o Bogucki, the flexoligists at StretchLab have years of experience and have gone through an intensive training program.

Bogucki says, “Our lead Flexologist, Stacey and all of our flexologists studied in the health and wellness field for years, along with having them attend out training program.”

Those looking to learn more about StretchLab can do so online or on its social media account.

StretchLab Hawaii:

Website: www.stretchlabhawaii.com

Social Media: @stretchlabkahala