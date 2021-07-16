Straight Talk: Quieting the Mind

“From our perspective, quieting the mind is decluttering the mind of all of one’s thoughts, judgements, assessments, to-do lists, etc., and allowing oneself to embrace the silence and calm that comes from this practice,” explains President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. It is a grounding and centering practice that may include meditation, prayer, Tai Chi, relaxation, guided imagery, or being in nature. “No matter what one calls it or how it is practiced, the idea is that a person experiences his/her authentic self in a way that provides rejuvenation, fortification, strength, focus, empowerment and resilience, amongst other things. This idea is universally appealing because it transcends culture, ethnicity and other contexts and focuses on the shared need to take a break from the noise of life” adds Kaulia.

Vice-President/Co-Founder Edwina Reyes says, “It is important to practice quieting of one’s mind because it provides breathing room and a buffer to all of life’s demands. It allows for a short break, a reprieve from everything that a person must deal with on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, there are many benefits of this practice, including emotional, spiritual, psychological and physical ones. Ultimately, quieting one’s mind promotes better and increased focus, clearer decision-making, increases self-awareness, reduces stress, allows for emotional regulation, helps to stave off addictions and sickness, may reduce age-related memory loss and improves overall mood.

The two demonstrated how to quiet the mind and offered this explanation. The general process is to find a quiet place (in nature or indoors), somewhere that you won’t be disturbed. Get comfortable (sitting on a cushion, walking, standing). Some people like to put on relaxing music or sounds of nature. Do a ‘data dump’ – a figurative or literal step that compartmentalizes or contains one’s thoughts (some people like to write things down & get it out of their mind first, some like to imagine pouring all of their thoughts into a container or another holding space). Allow yourself to feel the various parts of your body and notice whether there is any tension. If tension is felt, focus on these areas, by intentionally releasing the tension. At this point some people sit quietly and absorb the sounds of nature, the silence, begin praying, etc. The idea is to get your body to be calm and still so your mind will follow.

There are number of apps that are available, including Head Space and the Calm apps. You can also find guided imagery or binaural sounds on YouTube or the internet in general.

You might want to go outside to various locations, and identify any spots that are away from the hustle and bustle and that allow you to feel calm. You might try this at different times of the day or night, for example first thing before the sun rises and before it sets. You may experiment with different types of music and the felt experience in your body that each may bring. You may also select a journal, and a place that you can express your thoughts and feelings. You may select a blanket or robe or socks that enhance your experience of calm. Each person will need to identify what works for him or her.

Contact Hooko Counseling Center to reach therapists who are trained to address topics like these often people don’t realize that counseling services are covered by most major health insurances. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact 808-375-7712 or visit www.hookollc.com