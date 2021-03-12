Straight Talk: Intentional Time

Intentional time has to do with making specific efforts to commit to spending time together. But it’s not just spending time and being physically present. It’s being fully present (mind, body and spirit) with your family during an activity. This means intentionally putting away things that would distract you, or otherwise take your focus off of each other and what you’re engaged in. The reason this is so important is that there is so much hustle and bustle, and the busyness of daily life can creep in and before you know it, family members are barely seeing or talking to each other throughout the day. We need the connection with our loved ones to sustain us through tough times and to give us something to look forward to, as well as to rejuvenate us.

A survey by SWNS and Visit Anaheim found that Americans are spending just a meager 38 minutes of quality time together per day during the week. That number increased to 2 hours and 40 minutes on weekends. Most adults are spending the bulk of their time, up to 3 hours per day on social media. Additionally, 60% of parents described their lives as hectic.

Some ideas include having designated times for all electronics to be put away; meal planning and prep together; do projects (like redoing a child’s room or the common living area together); eat meals together and converse while sitting around the table; have reciprocal conversation (show interest in what the other person is saying by listening AND responding); care for pets together or visit kupuna or a neighbor. Bottom line is to remove anything distracting and focus on being together.

