Straight Talk: Cultivating Resilience

Honolulu (KHON2) – Our latest Straight Talk segment with Hooko LLC focuses on resilience and the need to adapt to changes.

“Change is inevitable. The difficulty often lies in being blind-sided by a need to change, or in the magnitude or impossibility of the change that is being presented. ” explains President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “We’d prefer to remain in our comfort zones. The changes that were required of us due to the pandemic caught us completely off guard.”

Rhesa adds, ”If there were no struggles or failures, a person would not develop the strength and capacity to be resilient, as there would be no reason for this. Conceptually, this would mean that one might never know what they are capable of in the face of adversity, or what areas need to be further developed, or what he/she may need to seek help for.”

Vice-President/Co-Founder Edwina Reyes adds, “According to Harvard University, Center on the Developing Child, resilience is described as the ability to overcome serious hardship. In a nutshell, resilience speaks to what is more commonly known as the “bounce back” factor, or how a person recovers from something that is difficult and/or traumatic. Resilience encompasses elements of positivity, strength, resourcefulness and ultimately provides hope for a person in distress.”

Their tips to cultivate resilience include practicing acceptance, being solution-focused, and allowing oneself to feel the difficult emotions and work through them.

One of the primary ways to accomplish this is to develop a growth-mindset, or one that looks for ways to improve across time. This means a person takes what they have learned through their hardship, failures and suffering, and uses this as a blueprint of sorts to effect positive change. Another idea is to cultivate acceptance of what is, even if it's difficult. The longer one refuses to accept something, the longer and harder it is to do something about it. Additionally, we can take cues and garner strength from other people in our lives, who seem to be positively dealing with adaption and change. The idea is that we don't sit in the drama, the trauma, or other issues, but allow ourselves to experience the full impact of it, and then move through.