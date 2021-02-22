Straight Talk: Attitude of Gratitude

Today’s Straight talk with Rhesa and Edwina of Hooko LLC is about having an Attitude of Gratitude. Having an attitude of gratitude means that you intentionally choose to be thankful and appreciate what you have, DESPITE the difficulties in it. This means that instead of focusing on what you don’t have, you focus on what you do have. It’s the idea that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, you turn something that initially feels negative into something positive. In this way, you train yourself to take the ‘good with the bad,’ and deliberately refuse to allow yourself to wallow in self-pity or to blame others or external factors for your situation. Not only do you CHOOSE to exercise the CHOICE to appreciate what or where your life is, but to pay it forward.

According to research by the John Templeton Foundation, 90% of people polled agreed that those who are more grateful lead richer and more fulfilled lives. 95% noted that it is somewhat to very important for mothers and fathers to teach gratitude to their children. According to PCMA, 81% of people would work harder for a boss who is grateful for their efforts. Similarly, 88% of people who express gratitude to colleagues feel happier and more fulfilled at work. Overall, women tend to be more grateful than men, and having spirituality or being religious was associated with greater feelings of gratitude.

