Straight Talk About Hate

Honolulu (KHON2) – Straight talk focused on a complicated, but powerful issue today, hate.

“Hate is intense hostility or aversion, usually deriving from fear, anger or even vulnerability,” explains Hooko LLC President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “The important part to note here is that hate is driven by other emotions and experiences, including anger, and the expression of it in rage. In other words, hate does not just exist in & of itself. It is created.”

Vice-President/Co-Founder Edwina Reyes adds, “Hate is dangerous because it has the potential to grow and to become cancerous, affecting everything that it touches in one’s life. If a person is not careful, they begin seeing everything from a jaded perspective, and they begin to use this lens to determine their own or other’s behavior, typically with a negative slant.”

They go on to say that many people today believe that social media and the media in general, is fueling hatred by emboldening people to cross lines & say things over these mediums that they might not otherwise say.

To promote peace, they recommend to speak out against hatred if it is needed and to determine if boundaries are needed around people and situations that feel volatile or embroiled in hate.

Hooko Counseling Center has therapists who are trained to address topics like this. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact 808-375-7712 or visit www.hookollc.com